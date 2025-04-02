The Minecraft Movie Marketing Strategy is Strange, But It’s Working

If you are out of the loop with the entertainment circuit, then you might be surprised to see that a movie based on the hit sandbox game Minecraft is coming to theaters this Friday, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures. A Minecraft Movie, which stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black, has been making its way around the internet since its first teaser trailer in September. Nowadays, the movie has taken over the advertisement and marketing scene, with a huge collaboration project with McDonald’s, which has custom meals, exclusive toys, as well as in-game collectables. Coming from the studio that has brought the nonstop ads for Barbie in 2023, I’m not surprised to see the Minecraft film following in its footsteps.

Barbie was destined to be a commercial success from the start, given its star-studded cast and talent behind the project, but Minecraft had been in the works for over a decade with many directors passing on the torch. The idea of a Minecraft movie was swooped by Hollywood in 2014 and has gone through talent such as Steve Carell, Rob McElhenney, and Shawn Levy before landing in the hands of Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess in 2022. The casting process for this was the first step in the marketing phase, as Jason Momoa was announced alongside Hess during the official news. More stars like Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen were revealed in late 2023, with Jack Black confirming his role as Steve in early 2024.

Jason Momoa plays a big role in the Minecraft Movie, as the actor also has an executive producer position.

Black’s casting brought a lot of fans together, considering he had just voiced Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie and is reuniting with Hess, who directed the actor in Nacho Libre. At this point, we weren’t aware of the project’s vision, which we would eventually get glimpses of during production set photos. Personally, the cast gave me a glimpse into the direction of the movie, which brought together a bunch of actors with well-known performances in TV and film. Momoa had just finished his work with DC as Aquaman, and Danielle was coming off the awards season rush of The Color Purple, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. All of these individuals have made their way into the pop culture scene at some point, which made them hot-ticket stars to lead what looked to be the next big project for Warner Bros.

A block was thrown into the mix when the teaser trailer was released in September, which took a lot of people, including myself, by surprise. I had a feeling that the movie was going to be live-action, but I wasn’t expecting the designs to be so realistic. It was uncanny in a way, since the world of Minecraft is pixelated, yet the movie presented itself as an overtly realistic fantasy with clunky designs. The initial teaser didn’t get much praise, with many writing about their distaste for the Minecraft movie. Memes began to spread like wildfire across the internet in what was meant to be a way of expressing their frustrations, but lit the fire for the film’s inevitable rise in popularity.

The first official trailer came out at the end of 2024 and showcased a lot more. Set to The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour, the trailer set the creative and extravagant tone that has been built to celebrate the world of Minecraft. By the looks of the trailer, the target audience was fans of the game, as many references to the actual game were showcased in different ways, either through a funny bit or a mysterious tease. The reception was warmer from fans this time around, with many noting their admiration for capturing the essence of the Mojang game. From this moment on, the real marketing strategy came into play.

Play video

From popular cities like New York City to Hollywood, Minecraft Movie posters began popping up in tourist hot-spots, which is a huge advantage as these areas are prime for getting your product in front of people. For those who don’t live in populated areas like myself, social media played a role in getting the movie in front of you. From catching the waves of TikTok by catering to the memes made by fans, which includes the “I am Steve” line from the trailer, the marketing team utilized self-awareness to change the narrative. The final trailer, which was released last month, was met with even more positive reception from fans, as we got our first taste of Jennifer Coolidge’s role as Vice Principal Marlene, who falls in love with a Minecraft villager after hitting him with a car.

It’s here that we see the comedy marketing tactic come into play, as almost everyone can see the physical comedy. Having Coolidge’s role shown during the run of The White Lotus Season 3 was smart. With this being said, the audience demographic has grown as many look forward to seeing her be a part of a new project, especially after winning an Emmy award for Best Actress in a Comedic Role.

In terms of the collaborations that A Minecraft Movie has done, it’s easy to see how this film will easily crush its weekend box-office predictions. Sure, the partnership with reruns of Young Sheldon on cable is a bit strange, but the show gained tons of popularity on Netflix when it launched there. The partnership with McDonald’s was also a smart move, especially with the exclusive options for kids to get from their Happy Meals. Bringing characters from the McDonald’s universe into Minecraft was done to build trust between the two well-known entities, to get kids to play Minecraft, and to see the movie.

It’s easy to convince kids of a generation filled with technology to go see A Minecraft Movie. It’s a safe bet for those who want to see something that they know their kids will enjoy. If I were younger, this would be a movie I would want to see with family and friends in the theater. Nowadays, movie ratings aren’t a huge factor to those who simply want to watch a movie that looks funny, family-friendly, and perfect for a nice pick-me-up. Minecraft is so well-known that the name sells itself, which is why this film is destined to be a box-office hit.

A Minecraft Movie is set to release in theaters on April 4th.