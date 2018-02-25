Aksys Games Announces Little Dragons Cafe by Harvest Moon Creator

This week, Aksys Games and Harvest Moon creator Yasuhiro Wada announced an adorable title known as Little Dragons Cafe, in which players raise their own baby dragons and manage a cat cafe-style setting, for worldwide release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

From cooking to parenting, the game challenges players to learn patience, strategy and even basic business practices as they take on the roles of two twins who must take care of their mother’s cafe after she falls into a mysterious coma. In order to wake her, the twins must also raise a dragon, though it’s no super clear how the dragon will help.

Aksys released a short description of the game, along with teasers for its primary features:

About The story opens with a twin brother and sister learning to cook and manage a small café under their mother’s tutelage. All was peaceful and routine until one morning when the twins discover that their mother has fallen into a deep sleep and won’t wake up. Suddenly, a strange old man appears to inform them that they must raise a dragon in order to save her. Working together with three quirky café employees, the two siblings must figure out how to a wrangle a dragon and manage the family business while finding a way to save their mother. Key Features: Dragon Husbandry – Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing show the world the true potential of your dragon companion!

Culinary Capitalism – Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own café. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your restaurant) while catering to the whims of your customers.

Grow Your Own – The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Till the land and fish the rivers to gather the most flavorful fixings for your signature dishes.

Serve the People – Feeding is nurturing, so you not only cook for your neighbors, but also help them with their problems to increase your popularity and the general happiness of everyone around you.

Little Dragon Cafe releases for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer.