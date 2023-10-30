Alan Wake 2 Reveals Patch Notes for First Major Update

Remedy Entertainment has released the patch notes for the first series of updates that have been pushed out for Alan Wake 2. At the end of this past week, Alan Wake 2 was finally released over 13 years after the original game. And while AW2 has been receiving tons of acclaim from both critics and players, there have also been a handful of bugs found in the experience. Fortunately, patches for the game across all platforms have now been pushed out and have resolved some initial complaints.

Outlined by Remedy today on the official Alan Wake website, the studio revealed the patch notes that have been seen for Alan Wake 2 so far. Over this past weekend, updates for PlayStation 5 and PC went live and fixed a number of unspecified bugs. As of today, those playing on Xbox have now received the first post-launch update for the survival-horror title that resolves issues tied to visuals, UI, and getting stuck during certain interactions.

"Thank you for the incredible response to Alan Wake 2. We are looking at all of your feedback," Remedy said in a message shared on social media. "We will be addressing a few technical issues we have noticed over the weekend as soon as we can and continue to update the game. We are aware of the audio cutting off on Xbox and are looking into it."

As Remedy notes, it will continue to work on Alan Wake 2 in the days and weeks ahead, which means that more updates can be expected to roll out soon enough. Outside of these patches, Remedy has confirmed that it's also working on two different pieces of DLC for Alan Wake 2. Both of these expansions are slated to roll out in 2024 with the game's first DLC, titled Night Springs, arriving at some point in "late Spring." The second expansion, called The Lake House, then has an unspecified release window in 2024.

You can find the full patch notes for this initial Alan Wake 2 update attached below.

Alan Wake 2 Patch Notes

PC (1.0.6)

-Bug fixes

-Localization fixes

-Significantly friendlier error message when third-party software stops the game from starting.

PlayStation 5 (1.00.05)

-Bug fixes

-Localization fixes

Xbox Series (1.0.0.4)

-Bug fixes

-Fixed multiple visual issues

-Fixed multiple UI-related issues

-Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in interactions and not exit