Alan Wake 2 Update Released With The Lake House DLC Fixes

Remedy Entertainment has released a new update for Alan Wake 2 that primarily provides new fixes for the game’s The Lake House DLC. Despite now being over a year old, Remedy has continued to push out new patches at a frequent cadence for AW2. This has specifically been seen over the past month, as The Lake House rolled out near the end of October. Now, for those who still haven’t played the DLC just yet, it should be even better than before thanks to this new update.

Downloadable now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.2.4 for Alan Wake 2 is a pretty sizable one. The majority of this patch is dedicated to The Lake House as Remedy has squashed various bugs in the expansion while also tweaking one area before the DLC’s final boss. Other than this, Remedy has also made one major gameplay mechanic related to the flashlight while also rectifying an issue that is specific to those on PS5.

To see everything that has changed following this release, you can find the full patch notes for this new Alan Wake 2 update today attached down below.

General

The Player can now boost the flashlight while reloading the weapon (canceling the reload in the process). YES!

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the player was not able to shoot after a partial weapon reload

Fixed an issue where the DualSense adaptive triggers kept on rumbling and doing the wrong thing at the wrong time

The Lake House Fixes and Improvements