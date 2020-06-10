Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Brings Back the Sega Master System Classic

During IGN's Summer of Gaming, a remake of the first Alex Kidd game was announced. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is being developed by Merge Games. Like LizardCube and Dotemu's Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap remake, Miracle World DX will allow players to also play the Sega Master System original alongside the new version of the game. As such, it should be the perfect way for old-school gamers and newcomers alike to experience the beloved platformer. It certainly seems like the best of both worlds, and gamers will be able to judge for themselves when the game releases Q1 2021 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The original version of Alex Kidd in Miracle World tasked players with exploring 17 different stages, using Alex's punching abilities to find coins and use them to unlock vehicles. While the game appears to be a faithful recreation of the 1986 original, Miracle World DX will feature a number of improvements, beyond the graphics. According to the trailer, the remake will include new stages and modes, alternate boss fights, and a boss rush mode.

For the uninitiated, Alex Kidd was Sega's mascot prior to the debut of Sonic. Interestingly enough, Miracle World began life as a licensed game based on Dragon Ball, but Sega lost the license to the series, prompting the creation of a new game, instead. Miracle World was successful enough to receive a handful of sequels across Sega's various platforms, including Game Gear and Sega Genesis. While the character has made the occasional cameo over the years, Miracle World DX represents the first new game the character has starred in since 1990.

While Alex Kidd never achieved the level of popularity that Sega was hoping for, the character's adventures hold a special place in the hearts of many old-school gamers. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX seems like the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see exactly why that is. Given the strong reviews the original game received, platforming fans will definitely want to keep an eye on this one!

