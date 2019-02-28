‘Alien: Isolation’ Digital Series Announced

A digital series based on the cutscenes of Alien: Isolation has been announced as a way for 20th Century Fox to expand upon the story of the 2014 game.

Amanda Ripley is the protagonist in Alien: Isolation and will be the subject of the digital series that’ll make its debut via IGN. The first of seven episodes will be featured on the site on February 28th at 9 a.m. PT, IGN announced alongside the reveal of the trailer shown above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alien: Isolation had not shortage of cutscenes to tell the story of the horror-survival game where players were stuck aboard a space station and tasked with completing objectives, all while being stalked by an Alien that’ll seek out players. IGN’s announcement said the digital series wouldn’t only expand on the cutscenes but would instead create a new experience with layers not seen in the original game. It’s also meant to be accessible to anyone familiar with the Alien franchise whether they played the 2014 game or not.

An official synopsis of the series from 20th Century Fox gives better insight into the Alien: Isolation series for those who need to be caught up:

“Fifteen years have passed since the deep-space freighter Nostromo disappeared with all hands,” the synopsis explains. “And for fifteen years, Amanda Ripley has scoured the known universe for information about her mother, Ellen Ripley, the Nostromo’s warrant officer. When representatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation approach Amanda with news that the Nostromo’s flight recorder has finally been found and brought to the space station Sevastopol, Amanda joins the Company’s expedition to the remote outpost. But when Amanda reaches the station, she walks into a living nightmare: Sevastopol’s inhabitants have been terrorized, hunted, and brought to the brink of annihilation. Now she and a band of unprepared – and perhaps untrustworthy – survivors will have to confront the same diabolical species that changed her mother’s fate forever.”

The reveal of the Alien: Isolation follows a confirmation from the start of the year that Alien: Blackout would be a new game in the Alien anthology, the title being a survival-horror game that’s out now for mobile devices.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!