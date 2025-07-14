College Football 26: Best Offensive Playbooks

EA Sports College Football 26 has introduced real-life coach likenesses this year, giving each team its own identity. That means thousands of new plays and dozens of updated playbooks. Finding the best options among all those playbooks is a daunting task, but the College Football 26 playbooks listed below will give you a leg up on the competition. These playbooks target various types of offenses, giving you plenty of options to play with. Between these six playbooks, you should find one that suits your playstyle in EA Sports College Football 26.

1) Houston Cougars

The Cougars have one of the go-to playbooks for pass-heavy attacks. Houston’s coaching staff is the master of short- and medium-yardage routes, and this playbook will help you carve your opponents to shreds through the air. While you won’t have quite as many deep options as other playbooks, the death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach works well, especially with the speed of CFB 26.

2) UNLV Rebels

Players loved UNLV’s playbook last year, and CFB 26 doesn’t change too much. The Rebels have access to all kinds of trick plays, keeping opponents guessing with tons of motion. Like the Cougars, you don’t have a ton of deep passing options, but it’s nearly impossible not to have a blast with UNLV’s playbook.

3) Rice Owls

Rice is a great playbook for anyone who wants to run the option. You do have some options from Shotgun, but you’ll want a speedy QB to take full advantage of this attack. If you have one, this playbook really sings due to all the pre-snap motion it uses. You’ll also have plenty of RPO plays, giving you even more versatility.

4) Oregon State Beavers

Like UNLV, Oregon State had a popular playbook in CFB 25. That hasn’t changed this year. It’s one of the more vanilla playbooks in CFB 26, but that isn’t a bad thing. You’ll have plenty of slow-moving RPO options, aping some aspects of Wake Forest’s playbook from CFB 25, while also dropping in several great Shotgun and Pistol looks.

5) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Passing the ball is exciting, but if you want to play good, old-fashioned smashmouth football, Western Kentucky is the playbook for you. The team has access to the Power I Hulk set, giving you two extra blockers on the line. It’s not always going to look pretty, but this playbook can slowly churn your opponents into mush.

6) Oregon Ducks

Oregon’s playbook does a great job of balancing a Pro-Style offense with popular Spread concepts. That makes this an easy-to-recommend playbook. You’ll have plenty of vertical options in the passing game, but you can also effectively move the ball in short-yardage situations with outside runs and screens. Simply put, this is one of the most balanced playbooks in CFB 26, giving you options for nearly any situation.