Alien: Isolation Sees Massive Spike in Players Following Alien: Romulus Release

Player counts for Alien: Isolation are spiking greatly in the wake of Alien: Romulus hitting theaters. By all accounts, Romulus has been a massive success as the latest film in the Alien franchise has already hauled in over $100 million worldwide. With so much positive buzz centering around Romulus from a critical and commercial aspect, it seems that some of that buzz has now spilled back over onto Alien: Isolation.

Based on data from Steam Charts, Alien: Isolation has seen a huge jump in players this weekend. At its peak, the Alien horror game garnered 1,790 concurrent players on Steam alone. While this might not seem like a lot compared to some other titles, it represents the most active players that Alien: Isolation has seen since April 2020. Previously, the highest mark before this would have come in the summer of 2015, which is less than a year after Isolation was released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, it’s not known if this same increase in players for Alien: Isolation is being seen across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they line with what’s seen here on Steam. One additional reason why so many might be playing Isolation right now is also because it’s cheap. Prior to the launch of Romulus, Alien: Isolation was hit with an 80% discount across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As such, if you’re interested in playing it for yourself in the midst of this resurgence of Alien, you should grab it now for considerably cheaper while you can.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Alien: Isolation and would like to learn more, you can get a look at the game’s official synopsis and its original release trailer below.

Alien: Isolation

“Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.

As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive.”