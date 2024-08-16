Alien Games Get Huge Discounts Thanks to Alien: Romulus

With Alien: Romulus out now and apparently doing very well for itself, people are feeling nostalgic for old Alien experiences like the original Alien movie and other parts of the franchise. That includes the games, too, such as Alien: Isolation which is widely considered to be the best Alien game of all time thanks to its tense and foreboding atmosphere and gameplay. Fortunately for those who’ve never played Alien: Isolation or have skipped over some of the other Alien games in recent years, there’s also a big sale going on right now to coincide with Alien: Romulus that discounts tons of those games.

This particular sale is relegated to the Steam platform, however, so you’ll need a PC in order to take advantage of it. Thankfully, all the Alien games that are on sale are older ones right now, so even if you don’t have a newer PC, you should still be able to run games like Alien: Isolation and more that are included in the sale.

Below are some of the Alien games that are on sale right now via Steam as well as a few bundles that include the games themselves as well as DLCs. One of the bundles, for example, includes three entire collections in it which each come with their own games and DLCs to amount to a purchase that’d normally cost over $100.

Note that some of the newer games like Aliens: Fireteam Elite and the upcoming Alien: Rogue Incursion are not included in the sale since the event is organized by Sega which published several of the older games.