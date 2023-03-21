Aliens: Dark Descent Gets a Release Date

Aliens: Dark Descent, the new Aliens game from developer Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment, now has a release date. The pair announced this week that the new strategy game will be out on June 20th with a preview of the game offered alongside the release date via its latest gameplay trailer. It's a strategy game which is much different compared to some of the other Aliens games that we've gotten in the past. Once June rolls around and the game releases, it'll be playable on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

This Aliens game -- emphasis on the "Aliens" part as opposed to "Alien" which should already give you a better idea of its gameplay and tone -- was first announced last year during Summer Game Fest, so it'll be roughly a year and some change between the time it was announced and released. IGN currently has the exclusive on the gameplay trailer that shows off how you and your team will be navigating around the Xenomorphs in Dark Descent.

Aliens Dark Descent' – Gameplay Trailer



As opposed to other Aliens games shown through a first-person or third-person perspective, this game features a top-down view instead since it's a strategy game where you're meant to guide your Colonial Marines through dangers.

"In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe," a preview of the new Aliens game explained. "Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise."

An overview of some of the features and creatures at play in the game confirmed that we'll see in Aliens: Dark Descent. Facehuggers, Praetorians, and Alien Queens are going to be in the game as is "a brand-new threat unique to this Aliens storyline," the creators said. Five different Colonial Marines classes will be present in the game at launch, too.

