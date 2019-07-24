All Cyberpunk 2077 Players Will Get “Exactly The Same In-Game Content”

It’s been over a month since we finally learned when the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be released, and the devs have been more vocal about the game ever since. Fans have been learning all sorts of information from CD Projekt Red about the upcoming title, and through various means. Not only have the devs been taking to their own forums, but they have also been releasing videos of themselves talking about different features in the game. That said, after being messaged on Facebook, the studio revealed that there will not be any exclusive content featured in Cyberpunk 2077.

Reddit user “TLOU2_God_pls_now” recently took to the popular forum site to share a screenshot of a Facebook Messenger exchange. When asked if the PlayStation 4 version of the game would include any pre-order bonuses, CDPR responded and confirmed that there wouldn’t be any such thing. “No, we don’t do that,” they said. “Every person that buys the game gets exactly the same in-game content, no matter if they buy it in pre-orders, on release date or 2 years later.”

With the practice of exclusivity being fairly prominent in the gaming industry these days, it’s refreshing to see a big developer not take that approach, but rather give every player the same content. Sure, we have been waiting years for said content, but at least nobody who purchases the game will miss out on anything.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage. In case you need a little refresher on what the game is all about, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Glad that you won’t be missing out on any Cyberpunk 2077 content just because of the platform you choose to play on or because you waited until launch to buy it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!