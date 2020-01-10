Here Are All the New Pokemon That Were Just Revealed

This morning’s Pokemon Direct provided a plethora of new Pokemon information for franchise fans to get excited about. During the presentation, The Pokemon Company revealed a pair of new expansions coming for Pokemon Sword and Shield, and both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions will include a number of new faces, as well as Galarian forms and Gigantamax versions of some of the franchise’s most popular creatures. While fans will have to wait a bit to start adding these new Pokemon to their teams, one of them has already been made available starting today in Sword and Shield!
The Isle of Armor expansion is expected to arrive in June, while The Crown Tundra expansion should be available in the fall. The two expansions can be preordered for $29.99. In addition to new faces, the expansions will bring in 200 pre-existing Pokemon, which players can obtain in the new regions, through trading with friends, or the use of Pokemon Home.
Keep reading to see all the new Pokemon introduced during today’s presentation!