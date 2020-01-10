Here Are All the New Pokemon That Were Just Revealed

This morning’s Pokemon Direct provided a plethora of new Pokemon information for franchise fans to get excited about. During the presentation, The Pokemon Company revealed a pair of new expansions coming for Pokemon Sword and Shield, and both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions will include a number of new faces, as well as Galarian forms and Gigantamax versions of some of the franchise’s most popular creatures. While fans will have to wait a bit to start adding these new Pokemon to their teams, one of them has already been made available starting today in Sword and Shield!

The Isle of Armor expansion is expected to arrive in June, while The Crown Tundra expansion should be available in the fall. The two expansions can be preordered for $29.99. In addition to new faces, the expansions will bring in 200 pre-existing Pokemon, which players can obtain in the new regions, through trading with friends, or the use of Pokemon Home.

Galarian Slowpoke. This guy is available right now!

Galarian Slowbro and Slowking have both been teased, but we might have to wait, for now!

Kubfu, a new Fighting-type Pokemon from the Isle of Armor Expansion.

Urishfu, Kubfu’s evolved form. Available in Fighting/Dark-type and Fighting/Water-type.

Urshifu also has two Gigantamax forms: Single Strike and Rapid Strike!

Calyrex, a Psychic/Grass-type from The Crown Tundra.

We don’t know the name or type of this Pokemon just yet! Electric/Steel-type, perhaps?

Another mystery. This one hails from The Crown Tundra.

Galarian Articuno doesn’t look Ice-type anymore!

Galarian Zapdos looks more intimidating than ever!

Could Galarian Moltres be a Fire/Dark-type?

Venusaur is back… in Gigantamax form!

Gigantamax Blastoise joins Charizard and Venusaur.

The Galar starters all get Gigantamax forms! Here’s Gigantamax Rillaboom!

Gigantamax Cinderace has ears you could just pet for days.

Sweet, innocent little Sobble is now a sniper named Gigantamax Inteleon.