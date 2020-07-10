Amazon Delays New World Game to 2021

Amazon’s New World game has been delayed for the second time this year and is now scheduled to release in Spring 2021. The final beta for the game has similarly been pushed back to a later date. A letter to prospective players from studio director Rich Lawrence confirmed the latest on the game’s development and said the extra time spent working on New World will be used to add more features and content. Those who participated in the beta sign-up program, have pre-ordered the game, or tested it when it was in its alpha stage will be able to play it for a while as-is starting on August 25th for a limited time.

August 25th was the day the game was supposed to release, Lawrence said in the letter’s opening. After looking at feedback from players who tested the game in its alpha stage, Lawrence said the team wanted to work on making sure players had more “middle and endgame experiences” and would be completely immersed in New World.

A message regarding New World’s official launch and Closed Beta. Full Notice Here⬇️https://t.co/vYfDgEBs5m pic.twitter.com/BXwPkHD2no — New World (@playnewworld) July 10, 2020

“When we examined the feedback we received over the last several months from our Alpha audience, we saw that players like the game, and they would like to see even more of it,” Lawrence said. “In particular, we want to ensure that the most dedicated players have plenty of middle and endgame experiences as they venture through Aeternum. We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and know that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust — and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release.”

Lawrence added that the Spring 2021 pushback isn’t a decision made lightly but that the additions made to New World in the meantime will improve the experience. For those who played it before or expressed interest via pre-orders, you’ll be able to play it for a while on its original August launch date.

“As a thank you to our community, we will be providing a special opportunity for our Beta sign-up and pre-order customers (plus our Alpha testers, thank you!) to play the full game of New World - in its current state, for a limited period of time starting on August 25th.”

New World is now scheduled to release for the PC platform some time in Spring 2021.

