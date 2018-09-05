Amazon PC Sale Drops the 256GB SanDisk MicroSD Card to an All-Time Low

Amazon has launched another one-day sale on storage and networking gear, and it includes some big price cuts on everything from routers to external hard drives.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but the biggest hot ticket item in the sale is undoubtedly the 256GB SanDisk microSD card that you can score right here for $62.80. That’s 58 percent off the list price and an all-time low. Needless to say, if you have or plan to get a Nintendo Switch, this is a deal you should jump on right away. Having a 128GB card is sufficient, but you’ll be surprised at how fast it gets filled up when you download a lot of top titles.

As for the rest of the sale, we’ve picked out some of the other top deals to help you get started:

• NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band WiFi Router – $108 with coupon (32 percent off)

• TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender – $18.99 (37% off)

• WD 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive – $79.99 (38% off)

• SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive – $21.99 (29% off)

Again, the sale is only good for today, September 5th, so take advantage while you can – and keep in mind that some of the best items might not make it to midnight.

