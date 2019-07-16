Amazon Has Eight Major PC Sales Going For Prime Day

For the second and final day of the Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon has expanded their collection of PC-related sales to include no fewer than eight major features amidst a vast collection of deals on individual items.

Many of these featured deals include a random assortment of devices, but we’ve broken them down below based on a predominant gaming or productivity focus. Note that there is quite a bit of overlap on items like monitors, headsets, and routers, so we highly suggest browsing through multiple sales for the best prices.

Gaming:

Save Up to 50% off PC Gaming Laptops and Accessories: Includes laptops from MSI, ASUS, Acer, and Dell along with monitors, headsets, Razer mice, keyboards, and more.

Save Up to 50% On Select PC Streaming and Gaming Hardware: A hodgepodge of deals on gaming laptops and desktops along with routers, monitors, microphones, headsets, and more.

SanDisk and WD Storage Sale: Includes all-time lows on popular 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and even the massive new 1TB microSD cards. Inside the sale you’ll also find deals on SSDs, flash drives, external hard drives and more.

Save Big on Select Drives and Storage Products: This sale includes storage products from Samsung, Seagate, and LaCie. It also features some of the higher capacity storage options going all the way up to 10TB. There are awesome NAS options from Synology to look into as well.

Productivity:

Save Up to 40% on Laptops, Monitors, Desktops, and Tablets: Productivity-focused laptops from ASUS, Acer, and Dell, along with Samsung tablets and a wide range of monitors.

Save Big On Select PC Components, Monitors, and Accessories: This sale is big on routers and modems, but there are also a few headsets, hard drives, and the like thrown in for good measure.

Save Up to 40% on Select Chromebooks: A straightforward sale on Chromebooks from ASUS, HP, Samsung, Lenovo, and Acer.

Save Up to 50% On Select PC Home and Office Products: More deals on routers and monitors, though this sale also includes a whole bunch of network switches.

You can shop additional Prime Day deals on computers right here. Make sure to check in on our Gear page for all of the Prime Day deal highlights.

