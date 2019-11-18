Amazon Offered PlayStation Plus 12-Month Memberships for Only $25

When it comes to deals on 1-Year PlayStation Plus memberships, we’re used to seeing deals around $40 pop up at several points during the year – most notably during Black Friday / Cyber Monday. However, the deal that Amazon ran in the wee hours of the morning today, November 18th, was the best that we’ve ever seen.

Indeed, Amazon was selling digital 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships right here for only $24.88, and they sold out in the blink of an eye. Keep tabs on on that link though, because stock turnaround on these digital memberships is usually pretty quick, and there’s a small chance that the deal might return when replenished (which could happen as early as today). You might also want to keep tabs on this Walmart link in case the deal returns and they price match (that’s unlikely, but you never know). Keep in mind that these memberships are stackable, so if the deal does return it would be a good idea to load up. If it doesn’t, the consolation prize would be this $39.99 deal on eBay.

For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

