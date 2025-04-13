New DOOM Collector’s Edition Costs More Than $600

There’s a lot of debate when it comes to the price of video game software, but some fans are willing to splurge and spend big money for a nice collector’s edition. Not everyone can afford to do so, but developers and publishers have leaned into big luxury items that appeal to their most hardcore fans. Sometimes these types of collector’s editions can double or even triple the normal price of the game, but some go far beyond that. A new collector’s edition has been revealed for DOOM + DOOM II, which will go on sale right here on Friday, March 18th. The price? A Staggering $666.66.

A long-standing joke about DOOM is the fact that the game’s passionate fans have gotten it to run on surprising hardware. The appropriately titled “Will It Run” edition of DOOM + DOOM II contains multiple ways of playing the game. You can get it for either Switch, PS5, Xbox, or Steam, which is a pretty normal way of playing the game; that’s the same physical copy you would get if you bought the standard, $29.99 version. However, there’s also a Cacodemon handheld that plays the original DOOM and even the box includes a playable working version of the game!

doom’s new collector’s edition has a steep price attached

The collector’s edition of DOOM + DOOM II also includes some extras, including a “floating” Cacodemon statue on a magnetic base, a trading card pack, a 4 cassette tape soundtrack, and a certificate of authenticity. Given the steep price, it’s hard to say how many people will actually purchase the “Will It Run” edition, but it’s limited to just 666 units, making it a pretty rare piece for DOOM fans. It’s a pretty neat idea, but whether that makes it worth more than the price of a brand-new console with multiple games is up for debate.

Those interested in buying the “Will It Run” edition of DOOM + DOOM II should be warned that the item is in pre-production, and there’s currently no estimated arrival window for the item. This edition is officially licensed by Bethesda, but it’s being produced and sold by Limited Run Games. As many gamers will note, that can mean a very long wait time. However, if you’re the kind of DOOM fan willing to splurge on a giant collector’s edition like this one, the wait time probably isn’t going to be any kind of a dealbreaker.

Assuming the “Will It Run” edition of DOOM + DOOM II doesn’t sell out, preorders will be available through May 18th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The standard edition of the game will be available during that exact same window, so if you just want a version of DOOM + DOOM II on your platform of choice, you can snag that in a few short days.

