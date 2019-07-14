These Huge Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals Launch Tonight

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off at 3am EST (12am PST) tonight July 14th / 15th with new deals launching every few minutes over the course of 48 hours. Many of these deals will be of the Lightning variety, so you’ll want to keep tabs on Amazon’s Prime Day page / Daily Deals Page / Lightning Deals Page (check out our Lightning Deals guide) throughout the day for new deals to pop up. Basically, it’s a lot to take in, and the knowledge that the best deals will sell out quickly doesn’t help matters.

That having been said, if you’re planning to stay up late tonight to ensure that you get some of the hottest launch deals, we’ve put together a list of discounts on electronics that Amazon has previewed for the event below – items that are at high risk of a sell out (Amazon devices will probably be an exception). Note that there are no guarantees that the products below will launch precisely at 3am EST (12am PST), but you’ll want to keep them on your radar just in case. If the deals don’t turn up in the links below, make sure to check on the main Prime Day sales pages listed above.

Video Games:

• Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card

• Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)

• Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset

• Save up to $40 on Oculus Go 32GB

• Save up to 33% on Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle

• Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

• Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

TVs:

• Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

• Save on a Samsung QLED 65″ TV

• Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

• Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99

• Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99

PC Productivity and Home Networking:

• Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

• Save on select Chromebooks

• Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

• Save 30% on connected home devices

• Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

• Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

• Save big on select HP office printers

• Save 15% or more on Brother printers

• Save 15% or more on Canon printers

Smart Home:

• Save $70 on Echo Show, just $159.99

• Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99

• Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98

• Save 30% on Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit

• Save 28% on Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

• Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

• Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle

• Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99

• Save $80 on Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99

• Save 30% on connected home devices

• Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199

Lifestyle:

• Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

• Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

• Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings

• Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings

• Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

• Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

• Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99

• Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99

Phones:

• Save $260 on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

• Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card with a Pixel 3a XL

• Save $200 on the Nokia 9 PureView

• Save $100 on the Nokia 7.1

• Save $50 on the Nokia 3.1

• Save $30 on the Nokia 6.1

Toys:

• Save up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from VTech, Crayola, and Exploding Kittens

• Save up to 30% on select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2

You should also keep in mind that Amazon is offering an additional 6% off purchases with their Prime Card during Prime Day with a bonus $80 gift card for new signups. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial right here.

