Amazon Is Making One of the Best Video Game Trilogies 100% Free

Amazon is giving Amazon Prime subscribers one of the best video game trilogies for free. The video game industry loves its sequels, and thus there are many great video game trilogies across numerous generations and platforms. Not many trilogies are more beloved than the original Mass Effect trilogy, which, despite the disappointment of Mass Effect Andromeda, remains very cherished. Somewhat recently in 2021, BioWare and EA re-released this trilogy via Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and now a year later it's being made free via Amazon Prime.

Unfortunately, some are going to miss out on this offer as it's via Prime Gaming, which means the only codes being made free are PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck.

If you're on PC, you're going to need to wait until Amazon Prime Day on July 12-13 to redeem this offer. After Amazon Prime Day, the collection will return to its normal price point.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced," reads an official blurb about the collection. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."

As you would expect, this isn't the only free game being offered through Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime Day, but it's the most notable alongside the likes of Need for Speed Heat and a couple of classic Star Wars games.

