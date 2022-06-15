Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of the Best Xbox 360 Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass is losing one of the best Xbox 360 games come the end of the day, which means that at the moment of publishing, there are only a few more hours to download the game via the subscription service or to buy with an Xbox Game Pass discount. Luckily, the game is only a few hours long so you can beat it before it leaves the subscription service if you act quickly.

More specifically, if you haven't checked the "leaving soon" of Xbox Game Pass lately, then you have no clue that you're about to lose access to Limbo, Playdead's 2010 puzzle platformer that is not only widely considered one of the best games of 2010, but the whole generation. While the game has since come to other platforms, when it was first released, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive.

Upon release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic, won several awards, and wound up selling millions of copies over the years. In 2016, it was followed-up, Inside, a sequel that is very similar but also improved. The two games aren't related story-wise so if you're going to only play one, Inside is certainly the better of the two to peep though you can't go wrong with either.

As alluded to, Limbo is a short game. It only takes three to four hours to beat, so you still have time to play and beat the game without buying it. That said, if you want to play it but can't tonight, buy it before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, as you will lose access to your 20 percent Xbox Game Pass account once the game departs the subscription service. Of course, it could return in the future, but right now there's no word of when it will return, if it ever returns. Many games are added, removed, and never return.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service, plus everything else under the Xbox umbrella, click here.