The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Stealth Release

The Elder Scrolls fan have been surprised with a free stealth release. While The Elder Scrolls 6 may still be years away, fans of the fantasy RPG series can still enjoy the series with The Elder Scrolls Online, the millionth re-release of Skyrim, or by digging into installments from the yesteryear, In the spirit of the latter of this trio of options, a remake of Daggerfall has been stealth released and is free for those on PC, courtesy of GOG. The remake takes the original game from Bethesda and combines it with a host of mods, all in the Unity engine. The end result is the best version of the game to date.

Specifically titled Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut, the release from a group under the name of Daggerfall Unity is pitched as a "reimagined version" of the RPG classic. And according to the GOG listing for the game, the project's release has been a decade in the making.

"The ancient golem Numidium, a powerful weapon once used by the great Tiber Septim to unify Tamriel, has been found in Iliac Bay. In the power struggle that follows, the King of Daggerfall is murdered and his spirit haunts the kingdom," reads an official blurb about the game. "The Emperor Uriel Septim VII sends his champion to the province of High Rock to put the king's spirit to rest and ensure that the golem does not fall into the wrong hands. Daggerfall offers you an opportunity to adventure in total freedom within a world where you destiny is of your own making and consequence evolves from your decisions. A world of love and darkness, magic and sorcery. Whether you choose to follow a quest or to venture out alone, you will interact with thousands of people as you travel across an expansive land in a time of fantasy and imagination."

For those that don't know: The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is the second game in the series, releasing in 1996 -- via the MS-DOS -- as a follow-up to 1994's The Elder Scrolls: Arena. It is widely held as one of the best games of that year and one of the better RPGs of that decade.