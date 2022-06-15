Fortnite Rumor Claims Classic Star Wars Skins are Coming

Last month, Fortnite chief creative officer Donald Mustard dropped a number of hints on social media about Star Wars content coming to the game. Those hints seemed to pay off with the release of Darth Vader at the start of Chapter 3 Season 3. However, it seems that a lot more Star Wars skins could be coming to the game in the near future. Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has shared a rumor that Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa will be coming to the game "later this year or in 2023." As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

RUMOR: Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa are coming to the game later this year or in 2023!



This was posted on 4chan by most likely the same person who also leaked a 2nd Naruto collab for this month! pic.twitter.com/ZwA3c4FUUW — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2022

Considering how much Star Wars content has been released in Fortnite over the years, it's somewhat surprising that it's taken this long for the big three to make it into the game. We've seen skins based on characters like Darth Vader, Din Djarin, and Rey Skywalker, and the game even featured a major trailer release for The Rise of Skywalker. It's hard to say how much stock Fortnite fans should put into this rumor, but it seems like a pretty safe bet that Luke, Han, and Leia will show up in the game at some point.

Unsurprisingly, fans seem pretty excited about the possibility of this content coming to the game. Star Wars fans are already sharing some of the versions of these skins they'd like to see, including Luke's look from Return of the Jedi, Han's look from Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Leia's Boushh costume. All of these seem like really strong suggestions, and they could make great additions to the game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Epic Games has planned next!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

