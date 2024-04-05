Amazon Giving Away One of 2021's Most Popular Games for Free

Amazon is giving ones of 2021's most popular games for free. There are some requirements that need to be met to take advantage of this offer though. The first is that you need to be Amazon Prime subscriber. The second is you need a PC capable of playing the game, as free codes for the game are limited to PC. The game in question is available on console, but there are no console codes on offer, just PC codes.

As for the mystery game, it is an online medieval action game from developer Torn Banner Studios and publisher Tripwire Interactive that was specifically released on June 8, 2021. If these dots don't connect for you, the game is Chivalry 2, which was a surprise hit in 2021.

As the name suggests, it is the sequel to 2012's Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, and in it you are on a team full of medieval soldiers armed with medieval weapons basically trying to either completely slaughter the other team or punch a hole through to get to an objective. Back in 2021, it was notably one of our games of the year.

"Chivalry 2 is one of, if not the, most fun video games of 2021," reads our glowing review of the game." In modern times, three types of games seem to dominate everyone's attention. First, there's the narrative-driven, single-player game where gameplay takes a backseat to thought-provoking moments. Then there are the nostalgia overlords that either focus on older intellectual property or gameplay from yesteryear. And lastly, there's the increasingly "AAAA" game that is essentially too big to fail. It's rare for an exceptional game not to fall into one of these categories, which is why Chivalry 2 is worth celebrating. In Chivalry 2 there's no story to hook you or nostalgia to beguile you, there's just pure, unadulterated fun, and in this case, the definition of fun is running around like a madman who just finished Braveheart and now has a bloodthirsty taste for dismemberment."

Chivalry 2 is free via Prime Gaming for the month of April. Come June, this offer will expire. If you take advantage of the offer in time though, the game is yours to keep, and to play as much or as little as your thirst for dismemberment demands.