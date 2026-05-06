007 First Light Director Teases Potential Sequel

Hakan Abrak, the director of 007 First Light, has opened up about the potential for a sequel to come about in the future. Initially announced all the way back in 2020, the road to IO Interactive’s James Bond game has been a long way. Despite years of silence surrounding the project, though, 007 First Light will finally ship at the end of this month, representing one of the biggest AAA game releases in the first half of 2026. And assuming that it sells well and ends up receiving high marks, it sounds like there’s already the chance for a follow-up entry to launch in the years to come.

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Speaking to The Game Business, Abrak made it clear that IO Interactive is seemingly open to making a sequel to 007 First Light. Above all else, Abrak said that those within IOI and at James Bond IP owner Amazon want the game to be of a high quality. Fortunately, Amazon seems to already have great faith in 007 First Light, with Abrak reporting that those in charge already know it to be a “great game.” As such, assuming that players end up latching onto the version of Bond that IO Interactive has created, there’s very much a path for a sequel to happen.

“But from Amazon’s side, I’ll be so bold and say, they can see it’s a great game,” Abrak said. “And having invested and taken over that IP, they obviously want to make sure that everything that comes out is great. So, once they got into it and played, they became huge supporters. And we are very grateful for that.”

“We are all about quality and to stand by what we do,” he continued. “And I think Amazon is in the same place. There’s no doubt that we all want to see how this is doing. It’s not only [the] Amazon MGM side, [but] also the IO Interactive side. Is our character going to be well-received? Is there going to be a community that likes him and wants to see more? […] We are so blessed that we are in a place where we can pick and choose what we want to do. So, if this goes really well and it’s a beloved thing from the community, why not?”

While there’s quite a bit of excitement surrounding 007 First Light, the game also has some big shoes to fill. James Bond has a storied history when it comes to video games, primarily thanks to the iconic GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. For the better part of the past two decades, though, James Bond games have been on ice, primarily due to the diminished popularity of some of the later titles associated with the franchise. As such, 007 First Light has the potential to revive James Bond as a whole when it comes to gaming, which puts plenty of added pressure on IO Interactive.

007 First Light is set to release at the end of this month on May 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is also still in the works and is planned to launch at some point before the end of 2026.

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