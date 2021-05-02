Amazon Prime Giving Subscribers 6 Free Games for the Month of May
It's May 1, which means Amazon has new free games for Amazon Prime subscribers. Unfortunately, these aren't PlayStation games or Xbox games or Nintendo games, but PC games. In other words, if you don't have a PC to play games on, these codes are going to do you any good. However, even if you have a budget computer or laptop, you should be able to run and enjoy all six of these games, and once downloaded, each game is yours to keep.
Each month, Amazon Prime awards subscribers with free PC games. Typically though, these games are nothing to write home to Kangaskhan about, and this month is no exception. However, while there are some games below you probably have never heard of, there are actually some fairly notable games this month in the form of Beholder and Yoku's Island Express, both of which made some headway when they released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Again, you're not going to write home about either of these titles, but they are quality games.
Below, you can check out each and every single one of these six games, all of which are available to download throughout May. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description telling you all about the game as well.
Beholder
Pitch: "You're a state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country. Place listening devices, steal and sneak into your tenants' apartments. Use what you uncovered to report anyone capable of plotting against the state. You MUST! But WILL you?"
Yoku's Island Express
Pitch: "Meet Yoku, the pint-sized postman protagonist of Yoku's Island Express! Use a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration to unlock the secrets of Mokumana Island, help the locals, awaken ancient deities and much more in this amazing new tropical adventure!"
Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac
Pitch: "Crackpot outcast Edgar sets out to Boulzac to save his squash, and instead uncovers an unearthly secret at the heart of the city. A colorful, surreal, and utterly bonkers point-and-click narrative adventure."
The Blind Prophet
Pitch: "The Blind Prophet is a point-n-click game where you will play apostle Bartholomeus in his divine mission: liberate the corrupted city of Rotbork, and brave the Great Evil that lurks within.
Although he's used to execute his duty, it won't be as easy as it should be this time..."
A Blind Legend
Pitch: "A Blind Legend is the first-ever action-adventure game without video – where ears replace eyes! Discover the original, innovative sensory experience of binaural 3D sound."
Healer's Quest
Pitch: "Healer's Quest is a comedy RPG where you play as the most underappreciated party member in any fantasy realm: the Healer. As per usual, your teammates are a band of inept jerks."