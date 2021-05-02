Amazon Prime Giving Subscribers 6 Free Games for the Month of May

It's May 1, which means Amazon has new free games for Amazon Prime subscribers. Unfortunately, these aren't PlayStation games or Xbox games or Nintendo games, but PC games. In other words, if you don't have a PC to play games on, these codes are going to do you any good. However, even if you have a budget computer or laptop, you should be able to run and enjoy all six of these games, and once downloaded, each game is yours to keep.

Each month, Amazon Prime awards subscribers with free PC games. Typically though, these games are nothing to write home to Kangaskhan about, and this month is no exception. However, while there are some games below you probably have never heard of, there are actually some fairly notable games this month in the form of Beholder and Yoku's Island Express, both of which made some headway when they released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Again, you're not going to write home about either of these titles, but they are quality games.

Below, you can check out each and every single one of these six games, all of which are available to download throughout May. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description telling you all about the game as well.