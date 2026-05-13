Marvel Rivals Finally Adds The X-Men Character Players Have Been Asking For Since Launch

Many different X-Men characters from Marvel Comics are present in Marvel Rivals, taking up roster spots in the popular hero shooter since its launch. Across various Seasons, this live service title has added fan-favorite mutants from Marvel’s library, including iconic faces like Rogue, Gambit, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, and versions of Wolverine, Psylocke, and Magneto on release. However, arguably the most well-known X-Men character has been absent, at least until the game’s latest Season.

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The previous Season of Marvel Rivals launched with White Fox and Black Cat, featuring characters with a fresher and storied history within comics, respectively. Although not every Season of the game has followed that formula, Season 8 seems particularly interested in following suit, once again including a recognizable hero and one who is more obscure. Although there are issues with the pacing of character additions, the two for the newest Season already have fans excited to get back into the game.

Cyclops Arrives As One Of The Two Playable Characters For Marvel Rivals Season 8

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Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is arriving as the second playable hero in Marvel Rivals Season 8, launching with the midpoint update of the Season. This character’s role isn’t known as of this time of writing, but Cyclops is a character players have been asking for ever since it was clear other X-Men were getting into the game. Several clues from prior Seasons hinted at Cyclops being in the background of story events, but his official appearance came with the Season 8 trailer.

The “Sins of Alchemax” Season seems to follow Cyclops as they contend with the Alchemax Corporation from the year 2099, after the Timestream Entanglement threw Cyclops outside of his own time. In an attempt to escape Alchemax’s clutches, Cyclops ran fought their soldiers on the streets of Nueva York, but quickly discovered that they had also captured the character Moon Girl as well. Also known as Lunella Lafayette, Moon Girl was displaced from time too, being forced by Alchemax to use her intellect to help disrupt other timelines.

Cyclops’ attempts to free Moon Girl and protect her led to his recapture by Alchemax, where his eye lasers now power a version of Chronovium to energize their sinister goals. Freeing Cyclops and Moon Girl seems to be the story of Season 8, as players take advantage of the changes to Marvel Rivals to take the fight to Alchemax. While players might think Moon Girl is the second playable character of the Season, that honor actually belongs to Lunella’s best friend — Devil Dinosaur.

Devil Dinosaur Adds Another Great Character Choice To Get Fans Back Into The Hero Shooter

Courtesy of NetEase

Devil Dinosaur is the first character for Marvel Rivals Season 8, arriving as a Vanguard to the game’s roster. This massive beast arrives on the scene to knock down the doors of Alchemax after receiving a distress call from Moon Girl. As her best friend, Devil Dinosaur is more than willing to annihilate the evil corporation after his escape from The Collector’s museum thanks to Deadpool in Season 6. The savage might of Devil Dinosaur already has many players eagerly awaiting Season 8, as his playstyle seems far different from other Vanguards.

Despite some of the ongoing problems in Marvel Rivals, many fans agree that Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops are excellent picks to expand the hero shooter’s cast in Season 8. Cyclops is by far the most popular X-Men that wasn’t in the game yet, perhaps alongside Nightcrawler or Beast. Meanwhile, Devil Dinosaur is an obscure pick, but imposing enough to truly capture fan attention in an often under-represented role.

Seeing Phoenix, Wolverine, Gambit, Rogue, and Emma Frost team up with Cyclops just feels right, as if the biggest stars of X-Men comics are showing up together once again. That alone injects a level of excitement to Season 8 of Marvel Rivals, incentivizing many players to return when they finally get to hear “To me, my X-Men!” from Scott Summers again.

What is your favorite part of Marvel Rivals Season 8 so far? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!