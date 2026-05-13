Digimon Fans Hoping to See Next Major RPG After Time Stranger Just Got a Promising Update

Before the 2025 release of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, things were pretty quiet on the video game front for Digimon fans. We got the 2022 visual novel Digimon Survive, but otherwise, most launches were region-specific spin-offs and mobile games. But when Time Stranger arrived, fans were ready for it, driving the game to impressive early sales numbers. Since then, we’ve gotten announcements for not one, but two new Digimon mobile games set for a worldwide release in 2026. Now, fans have good reason to hope for more on the horizon.

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Mobile games remain a point of contention for many fans. Though there are benefits to games that let you take your favorite franchises on the go, many mobile games are plagued by aggressive monetization. That means many Digimon fans are cautiously optimistic about mobile RPGs like Digimon Up, at best. Thankfully, a new financial report from Digimon IP holder Toei Animation provides good reason to believe that more main series Digimon Story games, and potentially other major titles like Digimon World, could be in our future.

Digimon’s Global Sales Prove The Market for Another Major Game Release

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco and Toei Animation

With the first financial quarter of 2026 wrapping up, many game developers have released new earnings reports. While largely intended for shareholders, these reports often contain some interesting information for fans of major franchises. And in the case of Toei Animation’s latest financial report, Digimon fans have good reason to hope the mobile releases slated for 2026 are just the beginning of a Digimon video game renaissance.

Toei’s 2026 report covers sales through late 2025 alongside initial projects for early 2026. And it places Digimon among the top 4 Toei Animation properties for overseas licensing. In other words, Digimon is doing well outside of Japan following its first major worldwide game release in several years. In fact, Digimon is behind major anime IP like Dragon Ball and One Piece. The sales figures include all overseas licensing, not just Time Stranger. But it does show that interest in Digimon has grown over time, with the franchise’s earnings for the first part of 2026 projected well over performance in 2024 and 2025.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

In fact, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is listed in Toei’s financial presentation as one of the top-selling overseas licensed products alongside the wildly popular One Piece TCG. And that likely means Toei is already thinking about how to leverage the resurgence in Digimon popularity overseas. The report doesn’t dig into too many specific future projects. However, the new anime series Digimon Beatbreak is listed among the existing IPs that Toei hopes to lean on going forward. And that could well include new major video games tied to the anime, such as another new RPG with a multiplatform launch to build on the success of Time Stranger.

As of now, Digimon Alysion and Digimon Up are the only new video game projects we know about for the Digimon franchise. Both are mobile titles set to release in 2026. And that means that the runway for 2027 and beyond is, for now, wide open for what’s next for Digimon video games. From the looks of it, chances are good that whatever comes next will be another worldwide release.

What do you hope to see next from the Digimon video game series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!