Amazon Prime Gives Away $20 Call of Duty: Warzone Bundle for Free

Call of Duty: Warzone players who are also Amazon Prime subscribers have a $20 bundle waiting for them to claim at no extra cost aside from already being subscribed to Amazon's service. The latest Prime Gaming giveaway for Call of Duty players is the "World Series of Warzone Rat Pack" bundle, a set that comes with a rat-themed Operator, some extra cosmetics, and bonuses to bump up players' XP gains for awhile. Some players seem to be having trouble getting the bundle added to their accounts, however, while others are a bit annoyed that they paid for this bundle in the past only to have it given away for "free" now.

To get the bundle in Warzone, all you have to do is head to the Prime Gaming site and claim it after you've signed into your Amazon Prime account. You'll have to have your Amazon Prime account connected to your Activision account, of course, which you can do on the same page, but if you've already been reaping the rewards of Prime Gaming's Call of Duty giveaways in the past, you've probably got that taken care of already.

The contents of the bundle are outlined below alongside a preview of the gear in action courtesy of a video from the Prime Gaming account:

Call of Duty: Warzone's Rat Pack Bundle

Cheesy – Reyes Operator Skin

Spicy Meatballs – Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint

Cheesin' – Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint

You're a Rat – Sticker

Fit for a Ghost – Calling Card

Rat Pack – Loading Screen

Gotcha – Emblem

Double XP: 1 hour

Double Weapon XP: 1 Hour

In replies to the tweet above, more than a few players pointed out that they'd claimed the bundle via Prime Gaming but hadn't actually seen it show up in their accounts yet. If Prime Gaming's giving it away, it should be added to your account soon enough, though the Prime Gaming account hasn't publicly responded to these instances where people aren't seeing it just yet.

There are also those who already have the bundle and have had it for awhile, but they didn't get it through a Prime Gaming subscription. Instead, they paid $20 for it (it cost 2,400 COD Points when sold in the Warzone store). Amazon Prime is $14.99 a month, so even if you could make the argument that both anyone who gets the bundle had to pay, it's technically cheaper to get it via Prime Gaming.

The Rat Pack bundle just went live and will be sticking around in Prime Gaming for over 30 days as of July 22nd, so you've got plenty of time to claim it before the offer expires.