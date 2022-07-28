Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for August Revealed

Now that the end of July is nearly upon us, Amazon's Prime Gaming has officially revealed the free video games that will be available as part of the Amazon Prime subscription service in August 2022. Prime Gaming typically offers free video games to claim by subscribers on a rotating monthly basis in addition to in-game loot for other titles. In August 2022, Prime Gaming is specifically set to offer StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringers, and Family Mysterious: Poisonous Promises to subscribers starting on August 1st.

All of the usual caveats for these freebies apply. They are only available to claim in the first place by Amazon Prime subscribers and must be claimed before they rotate out at the beginning of September 2022. Additionally, specific titles might require other digital distribution platforms such as Electronic Arts' Origin. They are also all only for the PC platform.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles available in August:

As noted above, StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringers, and Family Mysterious: Poisonous Promises are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on August 1st. That's in addition to various in-game loot in various other video games. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

Have you been claiming free games via Prime Gaming as of late? What do you think about the offerings from Amazon for August 2022?