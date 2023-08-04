Prime Gaming Gives Away Popular Co-Op Game at the Perfect Time

Amazon Prime has begun rolling out its free Prime Gaming games for the month of August, and one of those that's free now couldn't have come at a better time. From now until the first week of September, Prime Gaming subscribers can get an acclaimed co-op game that's held up for around 10 years now and has gotten tons of DLC throughout the course of its life. That game is the money heist simulator Payday 2, and it's free for Prime Gaming subscribers from now until September 6th with Prime Gaming giving away a bit of that plentiful DLC with the base game, too.

Following the success of the first Payday: The Heist game that came out in 2011, Payday 2 is the successor that's been out since 2013 and has been supported pretty much ever since then. Developed by the Starbreeze Studio Overkill, the game is all about pulling off big heists with up for four different players taking part in co-op missions where you rob different high-value venues of their goods.

The game's gotten over 80 DLCs since it released, and while most of them are pretty cheap, one of them is 100% free alongside the game if you're a Prime Gaming subscriber. That DLC is the Gage Courier Pack, and if this is somehow the first time that you're playing Payday 2, you'll be starting out with some extra weapon mods and more.

"The Gage Mod Courier pack gives players access to a multitude of weapon modifications that will be left at heist locations for the heister to find and assemble," a preview of the included Payday 2 DLC said. Giving the aspiring criminal a steady supply of sights, lasers and more. Search the area when performing a heist, and you might get lucky enough to go back to base with a brand new weapon accessory in addition to the piles of cash you just packed away."

So, why's this the perfect time for Prime Gaming subscribers to grab Payday 2 while it's free? That's because after 10 years, Payday 3 is finally almost here. The next game in the series is scheduled to release on September 1st which means this free copy of Payday 2 will let you easily compare and contrast what's different between this game and what's been shown of the next one. Payday 3 is also in the midst of a closed beta right now, so it'll be even easier to put the two aside one another. A trailer for the new Payday 3 game can be seen above, and you can check out our preview of the game here.

To get Payday 2 for free from Prime Gaming, head here and claim the game after signing into your Amazon Prime account. This version of the game will be playable via the Epic Games Store and not through the Amazon Games App this time, so you'll need an Epic Games Store account to play, too.