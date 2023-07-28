Payday 3 Getting Closed Beta Soon, but It's Skipping the PS5

Payday 3 is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms, but the same can't be said for the game's upcoming closed beta. The game will get a beta for players to try out the third iteration of its heist-filled formula starting on August 2nd, Starbreeze and Deep Silver announced this week, though the beta is only going to be on the Xbox and PC platforms. Even though PS5 players are being left out, the good news for those who will be able to play is that the closed beta doesn't ask you to pre-order the game, so it's easy enough to gain access assuming you're lucky enough to get picked.

The creators of Payday 3 announced the details of the closed beta this week on social media with the PS5 version noticeably omitted from the lineup. The Epic Games Store is technically out of the running, too, since the game itself will release there as well as Steam but the beta itself is only coming to Steam and the Xbox Series X|S.

If you do play on one of those platforms and want to get in on the beta, all you have to do is head to either the Payday 3 page on Steam or to the Payday 3 page in the Xbox Insider Hub if you're part of that program. Once there, you can request access to play and hope that you get admitted. The FAQ for the game says that email invites are sent out periodically throughout the day, so you'll know if you're admitted when you get a message that way.

Heisters! We are thrilled to announce that PAYDAY 3 is hosting a technical Closed Beta from August 2nd to August 7th. Players can sign-up for a chance to play the game on Steam and Xbox Series S|X. Go to https://t.co/SUXnmlMZpL for more information 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/45wnExDz3n — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) July 27, 2023

That same FAQ also shares a bit more on what players can expect from the beta. It's a beta by name, but Starbreeze says it's technically a technical test, so the focus here is on the technical aspects and limitations of the game rather than getting in as many players as possible to try it out. You can't invite buddies if you get in but they don't, though there are no streaming or content creation limitations in place with this beta, so you'll at least be able to see content from others if you're not admitted.

As for what actually will be playable in the beta, it consists of just part of the full game with some restrictions in place.

"This is a slice of the full game containing only 1 heist and 4 heisters," the FAQ said. "Most, but not all, weaponry and cosmetics are included. There's also a level cap of infamy level 22, meaning that not all skill points will be available during the beta."

Payday 3's closed beta begins on August 2nd and will run from then until August 7th.