Honkai: Star Rail Gets New Prime Gaming Bundle

Prime Gaming subscribers can take advantage of a new Honkai: Star Rail bundle, which will give players a handful of free items. This marks the fourth bundle that has been released through Prime Gaming, and it's only available through August 9th. As such, those interested in claiming it just have a few weeks to do so. The bundle can be claimed from the official Prime Gaming website right here, and can be redeemed on all current platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android. The bundle includes the following items:

Stellar Jade*60

Traveler's Guide*8

Disposable Kinetic Cannon*5

For Honkai: Star Rail players, these items should be a nice freebie! Traveler's Guide provides 20,000 character EXP, while the Disposable Kinetic Cannon significantly increases both attack and critical damage before the next battle. The best of these items, however, is Stellar Jade; the in-game currency can be used to purchase things like Star Rail Passes. For those unfamiliar with how Prime Gaming works, it's a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, offering a number of similar bundles for games such as Pokemon Go. Following this bundle's release, fans can expect at least four more. Readers should keep in mind that the codes do expire if they aren't redeemed in-game, and Bundle #4 can only be redeemed through August 23rd.

Players looking for additional Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail have a chance to win some through a Blade fan art event. Blade was added to the game this week as part of the version 1.2 update, and miHoYo is currently hosting an event where players can win both Stellar Jade, as well as real-world money. The event is live right now, and submissions will be accepted through August 10th. There are a number of specific exclusions and regulations, including a ban on any AI art, as well as photos of real people. Readers interested in learning more about the event can do so right here.

Are you planning to snag this Honkai: Star Rail bundle from Prime Gaming? Does this bundle hold any appeal to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!