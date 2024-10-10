Amazon’s Prime Gaming Announces 28 Free Games for October

Prime Gaming subscribers are getting plenty of new games from Amazon in October, and naturally, many of those are geared towards Halloween (or are at least spooky enough to justify them being given away right now). The first batch of those free Prime Gaming games are being given away right now with 12 of the 28 available via the PC platform across different launchers with games like Doom Eternal and BioShock Remastered among the starting lineup. The rest of the games will be given out during three more drops throughout October with the final one happening on Halloween.

Doom Eternal and BioShock Remastered are the highlights in that they’re the most recognizable of the games, but there are plenty of other Prime Gaming standouts during October as well. The 2006 Tomb Raider game called Tomb Raider: Legend will be one of this month’s free games, for example, alongside others like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition and Killing Floor 2. Towards the end of the month, we’ll see games like Gargoyles Remastered, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scorn all given away. Scorn, you’ll recall, was the very eerie and body horror-focused Xbox exclusive that released back in 2022. It takes some time to get used to, but if you’re looking for a unique Halloween experience, look no further than Scorn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is a list of all the free Prime Gaming games that’ll be given away by Amazon in October alongside dates for when each of them will be available the the launchers you’ll need in order to play them.

Free Prime Gaming Games for October

Available Now

Hive Jump 2: Survivors [GOG Code]

SCARF [Amazon Games App]

Tomb Raider: Legend [GOG Code]

The Eternal Cylinder [Epic Games Store]

Spirit of the North [Epic Games Store]

No Straight Roads [Epic Games Store]

BioShock Remastered [GOG Code]

DOOM Eternal [PC via Microsoft Store Code]

DreadOut 2 [Amazon Games App]

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition [Epic Games Store]

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show [Epic Games Store]

The Gap [Amazon Games App]

Available October 17th

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets [Legacy Games Code]

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness [Amazon Games App]

Through the Darkest of Times [Amazon Games App]

Killing Floor 2 [Epic Games Store]

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol [Amazon Games App]

Available October 24th

Pumpkin Jack [GOG Code]

The Gunk [GOG Code]

STASIS: BONE TOTEM [Epic Games Store]

Gargoyles Remastered [Amazon Games App]

Monster Train [GOG Code]

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes [Epic Games Store]

Available October 31st