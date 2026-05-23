GTA 6 Boss Teases When Trailer #3 Will Finally Drop

Strauss Zelnick, the boss in charge at Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, has dropped a new tease for when Trailer #3 for Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive. Earlier this year, Zelnick indicated that Rockstar wasn’t planning to begin its marketing push for GTA 6 until some point this summer. Despite this, in recent weeks, rumors have continued to gain steam that Trailer #3 could drop at any point, perhaps before the end of May. Now, Zelnick has essentially shot down this speculation and has provided a firmer timetable on when Grand Theft Auto fans can expect to see more.

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In a statement given to Variety, Zelnick made clear that Rockstar isn’t planning to start its marketing for Grand Theft Auto 6 until the actual summer season begins. This means that even though it might be getting warmer in parts of the United States and is starting to feel like summer, Rockstar isn’t going to share anything new on the game until the season starts on June 21st. While this date isn’t specifically when a new glimpse at GTA 6 will arrive, it represents the earliest such day on which fans could expect to actually see something happen. As such, it seemingly rules out an appearance of GTA 6 at any upcoming events like Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, or PlayStation’s State of Play.

“So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6,” Zelnick stated.

In all likelihood, Rockstar should start its marketing for Grand Theft Auto 6 with a new trailer. This would represent the first new trailer in over a year for the game, and only the third ever. Footage from this trailer would almost certainly feature gameplay footage, which has noticeably been absent from the previous two trailers for GTA 6. From here, Rockstar would likely begin pushing out commercials, ads, and other promotional material for the game that would only continue to grow as its launch approaches.

Speaking of which, Grand Theft Auto 6 is poised to release on November 19th, which is a launch date that Take-Two affirmed would be the final date. Upon its arrival, GTA 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, with a PC version presumed to follow in the future.

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