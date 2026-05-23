Rockstar Games Game Free With PlayStation Plus For Limited Time

A Rockstar Games game, one of its best games, is free with PlayStation Plus for a limited time. Those at the Essential tier of the Sony subscription service don’t have to worry about this deadline because they currently do not have free access to the Rockstar game in question. Those subscribed at the Extra and Premium tiers do, however. And the deadline they will want to circle in their calendars is June 16, because after June 16, the PS Plus game will no longer be free. Until then, it is free not just for PS5 users, but for PS4 users as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2010, via the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Rockstar San Diego, specifically, released one of the greatest games ever made, Red Dead Redemption. Many millions have played this 16-year-old classic, though nowhere near as the many millions that have played its sequel-prequel, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. If you are one of those who have played the follow-up but not its predecessor, or if you haven’t played either, you can remedy this without paying anything until June 16. Is this enough time to play and beat the open-world western? Yes, it is much shorter than RDR2. To this end, its main campaign can be beaten ina bout 15 to 20 hours. Those who dabble in side content will see this extend to 25 to 30 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need 50 hours with the game. For context, it takes 50 hours just to mainline the second game’s campaign.

Play video

One of the Best PlayStation Plus Free Games

For those who do not know, Red Dead Redemption has a 95 on Metacritic. This makes it among the highest-rated games of all time, though a couple of points short of the very tippy top, where its successor is. Does it hold up? Absolutely. When Red Dead Redemption was released, it was very much ahead of its time. Some of the graphics and gameplay are a little dated, but the world and the story are still exemplary.

It’s important to note that while Red Dead Redemption is free with PlayStation Plus, subscribers are being spared a $50 purchase, and while the game goes on sale here and there, the discount is seldom very meaty.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.