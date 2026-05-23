Some PlayStation Fans Can Claim 2022 PS5 Game for Free

Some PlayStation fans can claim a PS5 game for free. Back in 2022, there was a monthly free PlayStation Plus game made free to download and keep for all subscribers across every tier of the Sony subscription service. This happened specifically in the window of July 2022. The game in question was a 2019 PS4 game, so PlayStation Plus subscribers got the PS4 version of the game. No controversy with this. Where things got weird is a few months later, in September, a PS5 version was released. At the time, and until recently, those who had the PS4 version via PS Plus could not upgrade to the PS5 version, despite the PS5 version being a free upgrade for those who owned the PS4 version. This locked PS Plus subscribers out of getting the PS5 version at all. This has now been remedied, though, and the PS5 version can now be claimed for free for those who got the PS4 version this way.

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As for the game in question, it is Supermassive Games — best known for 2015’s Until Dawn — and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s 2019 horror game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, which, as noted, came to PS5 in 2022. This is the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, with a Metacritic range of 69 to 75, with variance coming down to the platform. In 2026, buying the game on the PlayStation Store normally costs $20, though this is down from where it launched at.

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Underated PS4/PS5 Horror Game

69 to 75 is not the greatest Metacritic range, but according to user reviews from PS4 and PS5 users on the PlayStation Store, this is a bit of an underrating, as on the PS Store, it has a 4.03 out of 5 star rating after more than 16,000 user reviews.

For those completely unfamiliar with an interactive drama meets survival-horror game, it follows five friends after they set sail on a holiday diving trip. Then a storm rolls in, and soon they find something much more sinister as well. Like other games in the series, players make choices throughout the game that greatly impact the fate of characters and the fate of the larger narrative, including the game’s ending. Meanwhile, those who decide to check it out should expect a game that is about four to six hours long, with good replayability due to the decision-making element of the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, Reddit.