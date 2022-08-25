Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for September Revealed

August is almost done, and as usual, that means Amazon's Prime Gaming is ready to reveal what is coming in September. This time around, eight different video games will be available. More specifically, the free video games available as part of the subscription service in September 2022 are Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition.

All of the usual caveats apply, of course. Prime Gaming freebies require anyone interested in them to claim them while available, and they are only available to subscribers of Amazon Prime. Additionally, these are PC-only versions of the titles. Some of them may also require additional digital distribution platforms beyond simply downloading them from Amazon.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles available in September:

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on September 1st. That's in addition to various in-game loot in various other video games. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

