Amazon Prime Subscribers Can Now Download This Game for Free

All Amazon Prime subscribers can now download another game, free of charge. As always, the offer is available for all subscribers, but it's limited to a PC code. So, if you do your gaming on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or via mobile phones, you're out of luck. However, if you do have a competent PC you can download, play, and keep Gunslinger.

Developed by Mode4 and published by Plug In Digital, Bombslinger is a Spaghetti Western action game with bits of rogue-like elements sprinkled in. And as you can see in the trailer below, it's very much inspired by Konami's Bomberman.

"A Bomberman-inspired Spaghetti Western action game with rogue-like elements," reads an official pitch of the game. "Wear the poncho of the Bombslinger, a former ruthless bandit turned rancher, as he sets out on a journey to avenge the brutal murder of his wife. Bomb your way through hordes of enemies, defeat your former posse and get to the final showdown with its leader, the Gunslinger."

As always, this is a limited-time offer. In this specific case, it's available to download -- for free -- until June 11. Once downloaded, it's yours to keep, but the download needs to be completed before this date.

Typically, Bombslinger runs at $12 on Steam, so this offer isn't the greatest money-saving offer, but beggars can't be choosers. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 82 percent of 52 reviews reviewing the game positively.

