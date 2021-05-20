Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play 5 New Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added five new games across console, cloud, and PC. Three of these games have been added to the cloud version of the subscription service and the PC version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, only two of the games have been added to the console version subscription service, and some of the games are also locked behind an Ultimate subscription.

The most notable of these is Planets vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, which has been added to the cloud version of the subscription service, via EA Play, which means behind an Ultimate subscription. The same also applies for Peggle 2, which has also been added.

On PC, Secret Neighbor has been added as has The Catch: Carp & Coarse. The latter has also been added to the console version of the subscription service alongside The Wild At Heart, which is a brand new game that just released today.

First we add the games

then we make the pic

then we send the tweet pic.twitter.com/2gkg0Ih0Tv — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 20, 2021

As always, now that each of these games are available via Xbox Game Pass, all are available to purchase with a 20 percent discount if you're a subscriber and want to continue to play the game after it leaves or support the developers who made it. That said, it's unclear how long any of these games are going to be available via the subscription service. As usual, Microsoft does not disclose this information. Because none of them are Xbox-published games, it's safe to assume none of them are permanent additions, but how long they will be around for, we don't know.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here. While Xbox Game Pass is adding five new games, it's about to lose several games, including two Kingdom Hearts games. Meanwhile, nearly a dozen other games are coming later this month.