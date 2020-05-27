Amazon Makes One of 2019's Best PS4 and Xbox One Games Just $15

✖

Amazon has made one of 2019's best PS4 and Xbox One games just $15. More specifically, the giant online retailer has launched a new discount that considerably knocks down the price of not just one of 2019's best games, but one of its best-selling games. And that game is Borderlands 3, which just released this past September.

Considering how fairly new and how popular the game is, the fact that it's currently $15 on Amazon is pretty incredible. The retailer has flirted with knocking the game down to $25 on occasion, but $15 appears to be a new low for the title.

That said, this is the price at the writing of this. In other words, until supplies last. At this price, copies are going to go quick, and Amazon has been having supply issues lately. So, if $15 for Borderlands 3 tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Borderlands 3 debuted on September 13, and while it failed to make the critical splash Borderlands 2 did, it was received warmly and launched to big sales. In fact, it sold more than five million copies in just five days, making it the fastest-selling game in the series. That said, it remains to be seen if its lifetime sales will surpass Borderlands 2, which had a terrific sales tail.

In addition to PS4 and Xbox One, Borderlands 3 is available for PC and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure," reads an official pitch of the game. "Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.