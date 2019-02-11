Amazon Drops a Huge Sale on Hasbro Board Games and NERF Blasters

If you would like to score some all-time low prices on classic board games like Scrabble and Battleship, as well as modern hits like Monopoly: Fortnite Edition and the DropMix Music Gaming System, you have until the end of the day today, February 11th, to do it.

Indeed, Amazon is running a pretty fantastic one-day sale on Hasbro items, and you can shop it all right here. In addition to the board games, you can also find deals on NERF blasters, Play-Doh, plush toys and more. We’ve picked out some of our favorite items from the sale to get you started:

• Monopoly: Fortnite Edition: $9.99 (50% off)

• Scrabble: $11.89 (30% off)

• Yahtzee: $5.52 (54% off)

• Battleship: $9.99 (41% off)

• Clue: $13.99 (30% off)

• Monopoly Gamer: $13.13 (47% off)

• Jenga: $11.87 (54% off)

• DropMix Music Gaming System: $39.99 (60% off)

• Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII – 10K, Red: $55.32 (45% off)

• Nerf Rivl Promethius MXVIII-20K: $104.92 (48% off)

Again, this deal ends when the clock strikes midnight (or supplies are exhausted), so take advantage of it while you can.

On a related note, Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market and a must-have for D&D fans. It’s also not cheap at between $130 and $140 if you actually manage to find it in stock. However Amazon is currently running a deal on Gloomhaven that drops the price to $104.03 (26% off). Plus, it’s actually in stock and ready to ship for free. Note that the price and stock levels of Gloomhaven tend to fluctuate wildly, so jump on this deal before it disappears again.

Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for for $9.29 (28% off). It contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.” You can even pre-order the Forgotten Circles expansion with shipping slated for April 15th. It includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the original Gloomhaven campaign. The expansion is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

As noted, Gloomhaven is a must-have game for Dungeons and Dragons fans. If you love D&D, odds are you’ll love the massive 20-pound board game beast that is Gloomhaven. No DM required! The official description for the game is available below.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

• For 1-4 Players

• 60-120 minute playing time

• Co-operative play Euro-inspired tactical combat

• Every turn a player will play two cards out of their hand. Each card has a number in the center, and the number on the first card played will determine their initiative order. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa

