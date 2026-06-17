Nintendo Issues Statement Following Data Breach

These days, data breaches are unfortunately happening more and more often. Recently, hacking group ShadowByt3$ claimed it breached Nintendo’s internal systems and “stole close enough to 1GB” of data. This statement came alongside a ransom, threatening to leak Nintendo’s internal data if the company didn’t pay ShadowByt3$ $2 million. Naturally, this is pretty scary to hear, especially if you have a Nintendo account. But in an official statement issued on June 16th, Nintendo affirms that only employee data was impacted.

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As reported by Nintendo Life, Nintendo of America is aware of the breach. The company added that “Nintendo’s systems have not been compromised.” In other words, your games should continue to work just fine even while Nintendo works to resolve the issue. The statement also confirms that “no personal customer or financial data has been accessed.” So, while this is no doubt a disruption for Nintendo, it should hopefully not impact Switch and Switch 2 owners directly, at least for now.

Nintendo Isn’t Worried About New Game Leaks Following Confirmed Employee Data Breach

As extortion groups like ShadowByt3$ tend to do, the initial warning to Nintendo certainly sounded scary. The hacking group claims to have acquired a large amount of employee data by exploiting TinyPulse, a third-party service Nintendo used for employee surveys. Allegedly, the data obtained included “reports from 2016 up to date 2026.” Of course, the idea behind a threat like this one is to threaten Nintendo enough to get them to pay the ransom. So, ShadowByt3$ has an incentive to overinflate the data it was able to access in its initial random letter, which you can read in the Bluesky post below:

🚨Cyber Alert ‼️🇯🇵Japan – 𝗡𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼SHADOWBYT3$ claims to have breached Nintendo, allegedly stealing approximately 859 MB of data from TINYpulse systems. The claimed dataset includes employee names, email addresses, surveys, analytics reports, bank statement PDFs, W-9 forms, workplace feedback, etc. — Hackmanac (@hackmanac.com) 2026-06-13T20:07:24.925Z

In its recent statement, Nintendo confirmed the data breach, meaning the hackers were indeed able to obtain some internal data from Nintendo. However, it disagrees on the severity of what was stolen. According to Nintendo’s official statement about the breach, “the data involved is limited to internal survey content,” and that “most of the information dates back several years.” In other words, Nintendo isn’t all that worried about the breach, at least not publicly.

The company adds that it is planning to “take action when needed” in collaboration with impacted employees. Nintendo is also reportedly working with TinyPulse to address the issue. From the sounds of it, this won’t result in leaked information about upcoming Nintendo projects on the scale of the infamous teraleak. That breach resulted in a massive influx of leaked information about games in development, most notably Game Freak projects like Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Comparatively, it sounds like this latest attack isn’t likely to bring forth much in the way of game leaks.

Courtesy of Game Freak

While internal employee surveys could include details about new games and projects in the works, the system that ShadowByt3$ accessed is primarily an HR program. That means the data stolen is far more likely to be personal information about individuals who work for Nintendo than details about specific games and initiatives. So while this is no doubt scary for those who work for Nintendo, no customer data was impacted. And we aren’t likely to see anything about the next Animal Crossing game or Pokemon Winds and Waves through this leak, either. That said, it is something Nintendo needs to address for the safety of its employees and to help prevent future breaches.

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