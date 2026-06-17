Pokemon Champions Regulation M-B Brings in 16 New Megas & New Items to Shake Up the Meta

Not long ago, Pokemon Champions finally got a confirmed mobile release date of June 17th. This brings the game to mobile players two months after it first arrived on the Switch and Switch 2. Alongside the mobile launch, Pokemn Champions is also getting its first major update to its competitive ruleset. Starting today, Regulation M-B will bring new Pokemon, new Megas, and new items into the fray alongside the influx of new players on mobile. In other words, playing Champions could look a lot different when you log in.

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Pokemon Champions launched on Switch with a relatively limited pool of available Pokemon. Over the last few months, many players have been eager to see new Pokemon and items added to the game. At long last, today’s Pokemon Champions update is making that happen. And the list of new Pokemon is honestly bigger than I would have expected, including quite a few new Mega Evolutions to bring into the fray.

Courtesy of Game Freak

Regulation M-B in Pokemon Champions will run from June 17th to September 2nd. This covers the new Season M-3, which begins today and ends on July 8th. Presumably, the next few seasons will also fall under Regulation M-B. With the new rule set, players will have access to 38 newly usable Pokemon, including 16 new Megas.

These additions should go a long way in shaking up the stagnant meta, at least at first. The new Pokemon will be available to recruit via the Pokemon Ranch, or you can transfer them from Pokemon Home. Here is the full list of Pokemon that are newly available in Pokemon Champions as of the start of Regulation M-B.

Annihilape

Barbaracle

Blaziken

Dragalge

Eelektross

Falinks

Gholdengo

Greavard

Grimmsnarl

Malamar

Mawile

Metagross

Musharna

Overqwil

Pyroar

Qwilfish

Scrafty

Sceptile

Scolipede

Staraptor

Swampert

Vileplume

Here are all 16 new Mega Evolutions available starting June 17th:

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Blaziken

Mega Dragalge

Mega Eelektross

Mega Falinks

Mega Malamar

Mega Mawile

Mega Metagross

Mega Pyroar

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Sceptile

Mega Swampert

Mega Staraptor

Mega Scolipede

Mega Scrafty

This is a nice influx of Megas that were brand new with Pokemon Legends: Z-A, along with a few older favorites. It should give competitive players quite a few new strategies to play with. Mega Eelektross and Mega Pyroar will both bring new abilities into the game, as well, further shaking up the meta.

New Items in Pokemon Champions Regulation M-B

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Along with the influx of new Pokemon, Champions is also giving players new items to use. The lack of many beloved items was one major complaint when Pokemon Champions first launched, so hopefully this will alleviate those frustrations somewhat. In total, there are 15 new usable items starting today. Here is the full list:

Big Root

Damp Rock

Expert Belt

Heat Rock

Icy Rock

Iron Ball

Life Orb

Light Clay

Metronome

Muscle Band

Shed Shell

Smooth Rock

Wise Glasses

Wide Lens

Zoom Lens

Along with the updated roster, this should allow for a bit more strategic flexibility as players dive into the next competitive season. A new Battle Pass also begins today, with the option to earn Eelektross and Metagross, plus their Mega Stones, along with new cosmetic items.

Are you going to start playing Champions on mobile now that it’s an option? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!