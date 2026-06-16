Bob Odenkirk Officially Returns as Saul Goodman in New Video (With Another Breaking Bad Favorite)

Bob Odenkirk is officially back as Saul Goodman in a brand-new video, and his return comes with an important message — one co-signed by another Breaking Bad franchise favorite. Better Call Saul may have ended our favorite slippery lawyer’s story back in 2022, but Odenkirk can still step seamlessly back into the role. He proves as much by adopting his Saul Goodman persona for a special PSA, one intended to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States on July 4.

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The YouTube video, shared to Saul4Democracy, sees Odenkirk’s lawyer reminding the American people they have rights. Despite his insistence that “they’re old-timey and written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks” — Saul definitely would’ve been sporting one of those wigs in the late 1700s — he lists off a number of them, noting that they’re “still surprisingly relevant.” Then he reminds Americans how lucky they are to have “rights up the wazoo,” noting how hard people fought for them. The video strikes a nice balance between being comically on-brand for Saul and a genuine celebration.

Watch Saul Goodman’s full return below:

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Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad character isn’t the only one to make a comeback in the video, either. At the end, Saul advises, “Know your rights, and for the love of Mike, don’t ever give them up.” Naturally, Jonathan Banks’ Mike chimes in to top things off. And he does so by officially approving the message (and making us miss this duo’s unlikely dynamic in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul all over again).

The Return of These Breaking Bad Favorites Makes Us Want a New Spinoff All Over Again

It’s great to see Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut back on-screen, but it does make us miss the Breaking Bad universe. It’s clear how passionate the stars are when it comes to these characters, as they fall back into their roles so easily. We certainly wouldn’t complain if Vince Gilligan graced us with yet another spinoff — though given the timelines of the first two shows, it’d be unlikely to feature this fan-favorite duo.

One of the few characters who could still appear in a new Breaking Bad show would be Gus Fring, but at this rate, it’s not looking likely to happen. We’ll have to settle for these fun surprises from the Breaking Bad cast, which are certainly better than getting no new content. And with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, this isn’t just a reminder to know your rights. It also serves as a reminder to rewatch these incredible series. If you’re looking for a long-weekend binge, you can’t do much better than spending it with Saul Goodman.

What do you think of Saul Goodman’s surprise return? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!