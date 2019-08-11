Amazon Sale Features Big PS4 Games For Less Than $20

Amazon currently has a decent selection of PlayStation 4 games on sale offering some of the system’s best exclusive and third-party games for some pretty darn cheap prices. The exact number of discounts isn’t known, but you can cop exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man for $20 right now, while Mega Man 11 and Fallout 76 are only $16.

Again, there’s a ton of great games on sale right now. So, if there is anything you’re looking for in particular, be sure to head over to Amazon and search for it yourself. Meanwhile, below you can check out a list of games that caught my attention while browsing the marketplace:

In terms of 2019 games, you can’t really go wrong with either Resident Evil 2 or Devil May Cry 5. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a new open-world game, then Days Gone is a solid pick-up. And if you’ve already played Days Gone, then Rage 2 may be a decent substitute.

Of course, if you haven’t played God of War or Marvel’s Spider-Man yet then there’s no excuse not to now. Meanwhile, I can’t recommend Horizon: Zero Dawn enough either, especially at $15. To be honest, you really can’t go wrong with any of these games. Even Fallout 76 for $16 is a decent deal. While the game was in an abysmal state at launch, Bethesda has done a lot and added a lot to it. Does it scratch that mainline Fallout experience? Not really, but for $16 it may be worth giving a shot.

