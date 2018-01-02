Amazon’s Top Selling Video Games In 2017, Super Mario Reigns Supreme

It’s a new year and a fresh start for both gamers and those that make them. 2017 had a lot of ups and downs the past year, but that doesn’t mean it was without it’s amazing moments. Nintendo made a comeback in a huge way with their Nintendo Switch, while the Call of Duty franchise finally made their way back home to their roots – much to the community’s happiness. As we begin our new journey into 2018, let’s look back on some of the top selling titles from 2017 on Amazon ranked from top to bottom:

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Horizon Zero Dawn

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One)

Splatoon 2

Pokemon Ultra Sun

Pokemon Ultra Moon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)

Nintendo dominated! Of course, it wouldn’t be a list without Horizon Zero Dawn, which seems to be on everyone’s minds lately – including fellow developers. With a January Nintendo Direct slated for later on this month, we can’t help but to wonder what else the Big N has in store. The ranking above proves that the renewed interest is there, and we can’t wait to see what they do with this reacquainted momentum.

As far as the top spot goes, we couldn’t say enough amazing things about Super Mario Odyssey. Take a look at a blurb from our full review below:

“I said that Super Mario Odyssey is Nintendo at its best, and I meant that. It will surprise and delight you; it will make you smile; at one point it may even scare you! This is the kind of game that makes you fall in love with gaming all over again, and I can’t tell you how deeply touched I am to know that this will be the first Super Mario game played by an entire generation of young people. If you need proof that Nintendo has reached an unprecedented apex of quality and development, this is it.”