Amazon Game That Just Released in 2025 Is Already Shutting Down

A new video game from Amazon that just released only a few months back is already shutting down. Since getting more heavily into publishing games, Amazon has had a bit of a rough experience. Titles like New World and Crucible have already reached the end of their lifespan, while other games like Throne and Liberty have struggled to maintain momentum. Now, this list of failing projects is growing once again, as Amazon’s sole release in 2025 is set to get shut down soon as well.

In a new announcement this week, Amazon revealed that it’s pulling the plug on King of Meat in a little over one month. Released in October 2025, King of Meat is a co-op platformer developed by Glowmade where players can create their own custom levels. The game actually received a positive response from those who played it, but sadly, it didn’t bring in enough players. Because of this, Amazon says that it will be ending King of Meat for good in early April and will offer refunds to those who bought it.

“Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for,” Amazon said. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat’s servers will close on April 9, 2026. Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow Contenders. All players who purchased King of Meat will receive a full refund in the coming weeks from their platform provider.”

While this move might be a disappointing one, it’s hardly surprising. At its peak, King of Meat only ever garnered an all-time peak of 320 concurrent players on Steam. Although Steam is just one platform, it’s almost guaranteed that these low player counts were seen elsewhere. Rather than continuing to try to sustain King of Meat further, Amazon has decided to simply cut ties with it now.

Moving forward, Amazon should have a stronger 2026. It’s biggest release should be that of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which is a remake of the original Tomb Raider. This will be followed by a new mainline entry, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which will release in 2027. Assuming that these Tomb Raider games end up being a hit with fans, Amazon should find more success in the medium soon enough.

