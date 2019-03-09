‘American Fugitive’ Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Curve Digital have announced a brand-new open-world action sandbox game called American Fugitive.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC — and due out this year — all you basically need to know is the game looks like Grand Theft Auto II remastered. Or as some have pointed out: Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars.

Pitched as a modern take on a classic sandbox game, American Fugitive is a single-player game with industry talent behind it that has worked on titles such as TimeSplitters, Black, Crysis, and Goldeneye 007: Reloaded.

Set in the deep south of the 1980s, according to Fallen Tree games, American Fugitive “is a love-letter to the classic movies and games of old.”

“Welcome to Redrock County, a sleepy American town with a booming criminal underbelly,” reads an official description. “You take the role of Will Riley. No angel for sure – but not a killer. Yet the cold-blooded murder of your dad is the crime they locked you up for. Fuelled by grief and a burning desire for vengeance, you’ll bust out of jail intent on finding the real culprit. Once outside, you’ll need to blend with the townsfolk to avoid recapture. Establish contact with the criminal underworld and stay one step ahead of the police dragnet.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when exactly American Fugitive will release this year. Could be in a couple of months. Could be in December.

Further, there’s no word of what the game will cost when it releases, but given that’s it’s of smaller scale and from a smaller independent studio, a budget-friendly price-point is likely on the agenda.

