New MMO 5 Years in the Making Shuts Down After Only 3 Months

2026 has been a cutting reminder that for every success story in the world of gaming, there are just as many heartbreaks. For every long-enduring success, there are plenty of big swings that struggle to reach their lofty goals. Ambitious titles across several genres have been cancelled, and plenty of studios have been shuttered, with the MMO space in particular facing some real struggles. Now, only a few months after launching Early Access, DreamWorld has joined the other fallen games.

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DreamWorld entered early access earlier this year on March 10, opening up a massive world for players to delve into. Described as a fusion of Valheim and Minecraft and a passion project for creator Zachary Kaplan, the MMO has been in active development for five years following a Kickstarter campaign. However, it seems not enough have joined the fantasy realm, with the game’s Steam page announcing that Dreamworld has been “retired from Steam Early Access and removed from sale.” It’s a part of an industry-wide trend where MMO games aren’t attracting enough attention to stay active and speaks to one of the harshest lessons of the industry.

DreamWorld Is 2026’s Latest Gaming Casualty

In a year where games like Highguard and Gang of Dragon went from exciting new launches to cautionary tales about the gaming industry, DreamWorld is a reminder of the perils of ambition. Launched with a $65,000 Kickstarter in 2021, DreamWorld had hoped to create the ultimate sandbox MMORPG. While outlets like PC Gamer criticized the game at the time of release and called the alpha build made available to the press “a giant fiasco,” fan excitement dwindled over time, and some players began to accuse the overly ambitious project of being a scam.

The eventual release of the game suggested some genuine potential that players commented felt more like a good idea than a full game. It seems that the team at DreamWorld seemed to have been genuine in their attempt to create something big and epic, but they took a massive swing without first acquiring the experience, skills, and resources needed to make a game like that pop. The team was criticized by members of the gaming press for a lack of experience, a sentiment that wasn’t helped by issues on the Discord servers. It seems that may have been really what doomed DreamWorld in the end, as it simply didn’t have the players it needed to justify sustaining the servers needed to make that fantasy become a reality.

DreamWorld Proves How Important Reputation Means In Gaming

The thing that was going to elevate DreamWorld was going to be good word-of-mouth, something that could have convinced skeptical players or curious newbies to the world. However, players frustrated by the lengthy development cycle and accusations of the game being a “scam” left a bad taste in some mouths and pushed others away from the title entirely. The kind of excitement and player momentum needed to make DreamWorld a quick success simply wasn’t there among the larger player base.

As such, the game launched in March to little fanfare and was drowned out in the broader gaming space by other titles. According to SteamDB, the game had an all-time peak player count of 56, while reviews were mixed. The players who backed the Kickstarter may have seen the potential in the project, but the completed project simply couldn’t match the expectations of the developers or the backers. This is an era where even massively backed projects are at risk of being shut down after just a few weeks of bad press and lackluster player retention, so the game was always going to be facing an uphill battle.

The MMO space has been a very difficult one to find success within in the modern day. DreamWorld might have been a passion project, but it was going up against titans of the industry with developers who have just as much passion — and a lot more know-how. In the end, DreamWorld may have been a valiant swing to make someone’s dream come true. In the modern gaming industry, though, it takes a lot more than ambition and initial investment to make a game into a hit.