Here’s What Amiibo Characters Can Unlock In Skyrim: Special Edition For Nintendo Switch

Skyrim: Special Edition drops for Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and, based on our review of the game, it’s a stellar version that fans shouldn’t be without. But, as you may be aware, the game features full Amiibo support, with stuff that can be unlocked with particular characters.
But what exactly do Amiibos unlock? Well, Destructoid recently published a guide that breaks down just what all you can get by scanning characters in the game – and some of this stuff is pretty cool.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Amiibos apparently unlock certain spells within the game, and using them is simply a matter of selecting the spell, pressing R and casting it on the ground. Once the Amiibo is scanned, you’ll see a treasure chest that you can open up. But there’s a catch – you can only use them once every 24 hours.
The article also notes that there’s a 20 percent chance that you can get a Zelda themed item in the game, such as the Champion’s Tunic or the Master Sword – items that fans could really use.
Here’s the rundown of what’s available:
Twilight Princess Link
- Carrot (3)
- Gold (8)
- Juniper Berries
- Champion’s Tunic
Smash Link
- Hide Shield
- Steel Arrow (4)
- Steel Greatsword
- Juniper Berries
Toon Link
- Master Sword
- Steel Arrow (5)
- Steel Warhammer
- Iron Greatsword
8-bit Link
- Iron Shield
- Iron Arrow (4)
- Honey Nut Treat
- Iron War Axe
Ocarina of Time Link
- Iron Arrow (5)
- River Betty
- Salmon Meat
Archer Link
- Iron Arrow (4)
- Slaughterfish Egg
- Hunting Bow
Skyward Sword Link
- Hylian Shield
- Juniper Berries
- Tomato (5)
Wind Waker Link
- Steel Arrow (6)
- Iron Sword (2)
Majora’s Mask Link
- Carrot (5)
- Gold (4)
- Lavende
Rider Link
- Steel Arrow (6)
- Iron Battleaxe
- Blisterwart
You’ll be able to see how effective these items are when the game becomes available tomorrow for Nintendo Switch!