Here’s What Amiibo Characters Can Unlock In Skyrim: Special Edition For Nintendo Switch

Skyrim: Special Edition drops for Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and, based on our review of the game, it’s a stellar version that fans shouldn’t be without. But, as you may be aware, the game features full Amiibo support, with stuff that can be unlocked with particular characters.

But what exactly do Amiibos unlock? Well, Destructoid recently published a guide that breaks down just what all you can get by scanning characters in the game – and some of this stuff is pretty cool.

Amiibos apparently unlock certain spells within the game, and using them is simply a matter of selecting the spell, pressing R and casting it on the ground. Once the Amiibo is scanned, you’ll see a treasure chest that you can open up. But there’s a catch – you can only use them once every 24 hours.

The article also notes that there’s a 20 percent chance that you can get a Zelda themed item in the game, such as the Champion’s Tunic or the Master Sword – items that fans could really use.

Here’s the rundown of what’s available:

Twilight Princess Link

Carrot (3)

Gold (8)

Juniper Berries

Champion’s Tunic

Smash Link

Hide Shield

Steel Arrow (4)

Steel Greatsword

Juniper Berries

Toon Link

Master Sword

Steel Arrow (5)

Steel Warhammer

Iron Greatsword

8-bit Link

Iron Shield

Iron Arrow (4)

Honey Nut Treat

Iron War Axe

Ocarina of Time Link

Iron Arrow (5)

River Betty

Salmon Meat

Archer Link

Iron Arrow (4)

Slaughterfish Egg

Hunting Bow

Skyward Sword Link

Hylian Shield

Juniper Berries

Tomato (5)

Wind Waker Link

Steel Arrow (6)

Iron Sword (2)

Majora’s Mask Link

Carrot (5)

Gold (4)

Lavende

Rider Link

Steel Arrow (6)

Iron Battleaxe

Blisterwart

You’ll be able to see how effective these items are when the game becomes available tomorrow for Nintendo Switch!